South Africa's Morne Morkel to join Pakistan men's team as new bowling coach

Former South Africa seamer Morne Morkel is appointed as the new bowling coach of the Pakistan Men’s Cricket team, while the board has also picked former Proteas keeper-batter Andrew Puttick as the new batting coach. In addition, former Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur will return to the PCB setup as the consultant while he continues as head coach of Derbyshire.

Arthur, in the first of-its-kind setup, was chosen as the remote team director, while he was accounted for assigning a coaching panel consisting of all overseas coaches. While ex-Pakistan fielding coach Grant Bradburn will be the head coach, physiotherapist Cliffe Deacon and strength and conditioning coach Dri­kus Saaiman will continue with their jobs.

Lanky Morkel is currently involved with Lucknow Super Giants as its bowling coach and will join the Pakistan team following his IPL commitment. Earlier, Morkel was part of the Namibian coaching staff during the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia and then coached Durban's Super Giants in SA20.

The 42-year-old Puttick will join the Pakistan squad in April. Before this, Puttick was a South African women’s team batting coach in the T20 World Cup. Having made just one appearance for the Proteas in 2005, Puttick has remained closely associated with South Africa as a batting consultant.

As per reports, Arthur will work remotely in a special arrangement with the PCB. He will travel to Lahore next month and then will return to join the Pakistan squad just ahead of the World Cup in October. Besides, he will not travel with the team for their tour to Sri Lanka or any bilateral series, not even for the home Asia Cup.