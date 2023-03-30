IPL 2023: RCB suffer another blow as seamer Josh Hazlewood ruled out for initial matches

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) suffer yet another blow as seamer Josh Hazlewood is ruled out for initial few matches of IPL 2023 due to an Achilles strain. As the commencement of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League is just a sleep away, absence of Hazlewood, who starred for the RCB in the last season with 20 wickets, comes as a spoiler. Not only Hazlewood, RCB might also miss Glenn Maxwell for the first game against Mumbai Indians as he continues to recuperate from a leg injury.

The 32-year-old Hazlewood suffered an Achilles strain while bowling on the damp run-ups during the SCG Test against South Africa early this year. More so he got ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar series and the three-match ODIs against India. While he had headed home after the end of the Delhi Test, Hazlewood was given an extended rest so as to be ready for the IPL 2023 and the long away summer in England.

Despite all, Hazlewood didn’t get fit in time to begin for the RCB but is expected to be in contention for the later part of the tournament. Following the IPL, Hazlewood will be part of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against India, scheduled for June 7th in London and then, five Ashes Tests awaits him.

Earlier, during February in Bengaluru, Hazlewood expressed his desire to return to the IPL but remained firm as what stays as his priority – which is Test cricket.

"As fun as T20 is and as lucrative as it is, I find it still plays second fiddle to Test cricket," Hazlewood said as quoted by cricket.com.au. "This series, Ashes series, home summers are what you play cricket for. I don't think that will ever change.

"I've chatted with guys at Cricket Australia, Cricket NSW … to get a plan together (to manage his body). It's probably about short-term loss versus long-term gain a lot of the time. You've got a T20 World Cup or an IPL or a one-day series, it's about still ticking those boxes off the field to be ready to go for a Test series,” Hazlewood added.

On the other hand, Maxwell, who suffered a freak injury in November last year, feels his return to ODI cricket to be more demanding, as per the national selector George Bailey. The ‘Big Show’, who missed the final One-Dayer in Chennai, also remains uncertain to start against Mumbai Indians – a franchise for whom young Cameron Green is likely to make his debut for.