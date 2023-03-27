South Africa vs West Indies, 2nd T20I, Stat Alert- Records galore as Proteas register history in Centurion

The second T20I between South Africa and West Indies at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Sunday made headlines as it broke a plethora of records. After Johnson Charles created history by scoring the fastest T20I hundred by a Windies batter in just 39 balls - going past Chris Gayle, the hosts came up with a befitting reply and chased down a world record total of 259 with six wickets and five balls to spare.

With this, South Africa now hold the record for the highest chases in both, ODIs (against Australia in 2006) and T20Is.

ALSO READ: Sandpaper Gate guilty Aussie opener eyes return to 2023 Ashes squad following super Shield show

Following the internet-breaking cricket match, let’s look at some of the records that got broken.

South Africa chased down 259 against West Indies – making it the highest-ever total to get chased in T20 cricket all over. The previous record was held by Australia, who chased 244 against New Zealand in 2018. A total of 517 runs were scored during the second T20I – making this the first-ever T20I to aggregate over 500 runs. It is the highest number of runs recorded across all T20 cricket – including domestic, franchise cricket and more. Across both innings, 81 boundaries were hit, surpassing the previous best record of 78, that got recorded during the PSL game between Sultans and Gladiators earlier this month. Besides fours, 35 sixes also got smashed during the game – the highest for a T20I match, beating the last record of 33 sixes between Bulgaria and Serbia in 2022. Where West Indies hit 22 sixes – equalling Afghanistan’s tally against Ireland in 2019, Proteas hit the remaining 11. During the chase, South Africa completed 100 runs inside six overs, hitting a total of 102 runs inside the Powerplay, which is also the highest Powerplay total by a Full Member in men’s T20Is, going past West Indies’ previous record of 98 for four against Sri Lanka in 2021.