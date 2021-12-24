Sourav Ganguly held me when I was 'no one', I was 'someone' when Dhoni became captain: Harbhajan Singh

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh announced his retirement from all forms of cricket on Friday (December 24) as he drew curtains on an illustrious career spanning over 23 years. One of the best spinners to have played for India, Harbhajan is the second-highest wicket-taker for India across formats behind only legendary Anil Kumble.

Harbhajan, who made his international debut for India in March 1998, last played for India in 2015. He was part of India's 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 ODI World Cup-winning squads under MS Dhoni. He also played an instrumental role in India's several memorable wins both at home and away from home.

Harbhajan played under several great captains during his playing days for India but rates Ganguly the highest. He recently opened up on comparisons between Dhoni and Ganguly as captains and called the latter the leader who made him the cricketer that he is today.

Opening up on the comparison between two of the greatest Indian captains of all time, Harbhajan picked Ganguly as his favourite for the way he fought for him at the start of his career and groomed him into a match-winner. The veteran spinner said he was a 'no one' when Ganguly handled him but had become someone by the time Dhoni became captain of the Indian team.

"It’s a simple answer for me. Sourav Ganguly had held me at that juncture of my career when I was a ‘No One’. But when Dhoni became the captain, I was a “Someone”. So you need to understand the big difference," Harbhajan told PTI, comparing Ganguly and Dhoni.

Dada knew I had skills but didn’t know whether I will deliver. In case of Dhoni, he knew that I have been there and done that. He knew that I have won matches before him and will win a few for him also.

"In life and in profession, you need that one person, who will guide you at the proper moment and Sourav was that man for me. If Sourav wouldn’t have fought for me and got me in the team, who knows, today you might not be taking this interview of mine. Sourav is the leader who made me what I am," he added.

Also Read: 'Those who say cricket is a batsman's game...': Gambhir's tweet for Harbhajan on retirement wins hearts

Though, Habhajan picked Ganguly over Dhoni, he insisted the 2007 and 2011 World Cup-winning captain was also a great leader, who carried Ganguly's legacy forward and inspired India to memorable triumphs under his captaincy. Dhoni remains the only captain to have won all three major limited-overs trophies.

“But yes, Dhoni certainly was a very good captain and he carried the legacy of Sourav and with Dhoni, together we fought some great battles that I will certainly cherish," said Harbhajan.

