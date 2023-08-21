Sourav Ganguly brushes aside no. 4 debate after Asia Cup squad announcement, says 'anyone can play'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the India squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. The regional tournament will be played in a 50-over format as a precursor to the ICC ODI World Cup which starts on October 5.

India were battling quite a few injury issues but the players, namely KL, Shreyas Iyer and Jasprit Bumrah, have returned to fitness to be part of the India squad. While Iyer and Rahul will be making a comeback for the first time since injury, Bumrah is already playing against Ireland in T20Is as the captain.

Commenting on the squad and much-debated number 4 position, former India skipper Sourav Ganguly said that there are enough options in the squad and anyone can play at the position.

"No. 4 is just a number, anyone can fit in," Ganguly said at an event in Mumbai. "I really don't think that anybody is born as an opener or No. 3 or No. 4. I had started in the middle order in one-day cricket and was asked to open when Sachin [Tendulkar] was the captain. Sachin also started at No. 6; when he opened, he became a world-class player.

"So anybody can play at No. 4. There's Virat Kohli for No. 4; there's Shreyas Iyer once he does well at the Asia Cup; there's KL Rahul. India has enormous talent."

Ganguly also opined that one position does not make much of a difference and all India need to do is select a player and stick with him at number 4.

"One batting slot doesn't make so much of a difference because you don't win a World Cup just with No. 4. There's no hard and fast rule that you need someone at No. 4, all you need to do is decide and let them play [at that position]," said the former BCCI chief.

The Asia Cup, which starts August 30, will be followed by the ODI World Cup and the current squad is expected to play in the ICC mega event, provided there are no injuries.

