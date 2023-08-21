KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer return as India name 17-man squad for Asia Cup 2023

Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul return to the ODI side as BCCI announces 17-man squad for the Asia Cup starting on August 30. Regular captain Rohit Sharma and star batter Virat Kohli alongside several first-team players retain their places as middle-order batter Shreyas Iyer also made it to the list.

The Indian Cricket Board, after days of speculations, brought in seamers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami, who, alongside Bumrah, will form the pace bowling attack for the upcoming Cricket World Cup. Lanky bowler Prasidh Krishna also got picked, while India went ahead with Kuldeep Yadav and Axar Patel as specialist spinners.

The BCCI also picked two backup middle-order batters, Suryakumar Yadav and young Tilak Varma, who made his international debut against West Indies last month. While Sanju Samson is there as a backup, the team management included left-hander Ishan Kishan as the keeper-batter.

In the all-rounder category, both Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja got named, while seam-bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur also found a place in the 17-man squad.

The absence of Yuzvendra Chahal from the line-up comes as a shock, as BCCI decided against naming a finger or a leg-spinner. With Kuldeep Yadav as a sure starter in the XI, given the form he is in, India is likely to pick three seamers in their XI – indicating their plan for the World Cup 2023.

Tilak’s inclusion became talking point

Having risen to the limelight following two superb seasons with Mumbai Indians in the IPL, young left-hander Tilak Varma got picked for the West Indies series, where he impressed everyone with his neat stroke play in limited T20I outings. He then got roped into the side for the ongoing Ireland T20Is and is scheduled to feature in Asian Games 2023.

Ravi Ashwin, alongside a few other cricketers and pundits, even asked for Tilak to get included in the side for the marquee event, giving India a luxury of an extra left-handed batter in the middle order, and BCCI seems to listen to it.

Meanwhile, the return of KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer will boost India’s chances in the six-team tournament, which starts August 30 (co-hosted by Pakistan and Sri Lanka).

Jasprit Bumrah’s presence in the side makes this already-strong-looking India squad stronger. Also, with Shami and Siraj, this bowling line-up looks at par with some of the best in the world.

Here is India’s squad for Asia Cup 2023 –

Rohit Sharma (C), Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Prasidh Krishna