I've been playing for 10 years, all my efforts have born fruition: Rinku Singh on winning MOTM in second T20I

The newest addition to the Indian T20I side, Rinku Singh, earned his first Player of the Match award in only his second game for India. The left-handed batter helped India pose a challenging total of 185 in 20 overs, hitting 38 off 21 balls with the help of two fours and three sixes. Having risen to the limelight following his incredible IPL 2023 season with Kolkata Knight Riders, Rinku brought his same game to his maiden outing against Ireland.

His onslaught in the final two overs had India back on track. The total was enough for India to stay ahead of the hosts as they won the match by 33 runs. Upon winning his first Man of the Match award, Rinku sounded grateful and embraced his moment beautifully.

While speaking during the post-match presser, Rinku said he felt great to be in that situation and deliver for the team, adding he was trying to do what he did during the IPL.

The left-handed batter said he was confident about this game, and staying calm helped him produce those massive sixes.

“I am feeling very good. I was trying to do what I have done in the IPL. I was very confident and tried to stay calm. I listen to the captain (smiles). I am feeling very nice. I have been playing for ten years. All my efforts have born fruition. I am happy to get the Man of the Match award in my first game,” Rinku Singh said after winning the Man of the Match award.

Rinku made his international debut in the previous game but didn’t get to bat as the match got washed out due to rain, although India won it by eight wickets via the DLS method.

Rinku will feature in the third and final match on Wednesday and after this, will fly to China with the second-string side for the Asian Games T20 competition. Opener Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead the Indian Team in the tournament starting September 23.

Captain Bumrah lauds young side

Bumrah returned to international cricket in some style, picking four wickets in two games while captaining the side to a series win. Speaking on his comeback, the ace Indian seamer said he is delighted to be back and working hard to get into match rhythm.

“I am feeling good. Today was a little drier. We thought it would get slower and hence batted first. It is very pleasing,” Bumrah said.

“It is tough to pick an XI. Great headache to have. Everyone is eager. Everyone is confident. All of us wanted to play for India. Eventually, everyone has to work their way up. If you play with baggage of expectations, you are under pressure. You have to keep those expectations aside. You are not doing yourself 100 per cent justice if you are playing with so many expectations,” he added.