ODI World Cup: BCCI VP Rajeev Shukla responds to HCA's demand of rescheduling consecutive games

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) vice president Rajeev Shukla has made it clear that there won't be anymore changes in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 schedule. Shukla made the comments in reply of Hyderabad Cricket Association's (HAC) recent request to provide gap between back-to-back games marked for Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad.

“I am in charge of the Hyderabad venue for the World Cup, if there will be any issue or anything, I will try to get it resolved. It is not easy to change the World Cup schedule, and it’s unlikely to happen. BCCI can’t change the schedule, teams, ICC and all involved can,” said Shukla.

The statement came after an HCA official told news agency PTI that they have sent in a request to BCCI to reschedule consecutive games slated on October 9 (New Zealand vs Netherlands) and October 10 (Pakistan vs Sri Lanka). The HCA made the request after the city police citied security concerns in holding back-to-back games.

"I can't say it would be changed for sure but back to back games are not ideal. I mean if they (BCCI) are reconsidering that will be well and good. We will have to work with security agencies.

Anyone would want a day in between two World Cup games. We are still engaging with security agencies to see if it is possible or not. At the same time we are also keeping BCCI in the loop. The BCCI is completely aware of what we are trying to do," an HCA official had told PTI on condition of anonymity.

Notably, the World Cup schedule had already gone under revision and as many as nine games were rescheduled including India vs Pakistan (from October 15 to October 14). Pakistan-Sri Lanka fixture was also slated for October 12 in Hyderabad but was shifted to October 10 in revised schedule, making it a consecutive game for the venue.

The schedule underwent changes as some matches clashed with festivals in the host cities during the game time. The timetable for the quadrennial event which is marked to begin on October 5 was first released on June 28 - 100 days before the tournament - a historic late announcement.

