SL vs NZ 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live on mobile, TV

SL vs NZ 2nd Test: In the first match of the two-match series between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, Kane Williamson's century led New Zealand to a dramatic last-ball, two-wicket victory against Sri Lanka. The hosts took a 1-0 series lead after a thrilling last-ball win in the first match. Kane Williamson led the Kiwis to a match-winning 121* as they chased down 285. The Islanders had to whitewash the Kiwis in the two-match Test series but with defeat in the series opener, they are out of WTC final race with Team India joining Australia in the finale.

The thrilling New Zealand victory ended Sri Lanka's chances of reaching the World Test Championship final, instead giving India the spot. When rain wiped out the first two sessions on the fifth day, the umpires ruled there would be a minimum of 53 overs played in the evening, which meant New Zealand would have to average 4.85 an over. The second Test match will start from 3:30 AM onward on February 17. Fans can get access to live streaming in India on Amazon Prime mobile.

NZ vs SL 2nd Test probable playing XIs

NZ Probable XI: Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee (c), Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Doug Bracewell

SL Probable XI: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Asitha Fernando, Prabath Jayasuriya

NZ vs SL 2nd Test match details

The first match of New Zealand vs Sri Lanka two-match Test series will be played from Friday, March 17. The venue of the match is Hagley Oval, Christchurch, Basin Reserve, Wellington. The match starts at 10:00 pm GMT/ 11:00 am local/ 3:30 am IST.

NZ vs SL 2nd Test live: Where to watch New Zealand vs Sri Lanka match live?

Indian fans won’t be able to watch the match LIVE in India on TV. However, the Amazon Prime OTT app will live stream the NZ vs SL 2nd Test match LIVE in India. Fans in Sri Lanka and New Zealand will get to access the live stream of the match via Twitter broadcast also.

