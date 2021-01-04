SL vs ENG: England's Moeen Ali tests positive for COVID-19, Chris Woakes deemed as close contact

England all-rounder Moeen Ali on Monday tested positive for COVID-19 following PCR tests on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday. Ali will now undergo a 10-day self-isolation period, in accordance with the Sri Lanka government's protocol on quarantine.

Besides Moeen Ali testing positive for the coronavirus, all-rounder Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact and will also observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.

England will again take PCR tests for the second time on Tuesday morning and will take the field for training for the first time on Wednesday.

Sri Lanka and England are scheduled to play a two-match Test series, starting from January 14, under the banner of ICC World Test Championship. The series was slated to be played in 2019 but was rescheduled to due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Statement from ECB on Moeen Ali:

"Following PCR tests administered on arrival at the airport in Hambantota on Sunday 3rd January, The England and Wales Cricket Board can confirm that Moeen Ali has tested positive for COVID-19.

"Ali will now observe a period of 10-days self-isolation, in accordance with the Sri Lanka Government’s protocol on quarantine.

"Chris Woakes has been deemed as a possible close contact, and he will observe a period of self-isolation and further testing.

"The touring party will be PCR tested for a second time on Tuesday morning. At this stage, the team will train for the first time on Wednesday."

England Men’s Test Squad:

Joe Root (Yorkshire) (captain), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Sam Curran (Surrey), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire), Mark Wood (Durham).

Reserves:

James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Craig Overton (Somerset), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Amar Virdi (Surrey).

