After trolling Pakistan team, New Zealand fans take hilarious dig at Australia's Steve Smith and Joe Burns

New Zealand fans continue to entertain the cricketing world as after hilariously trolling Pakistan cricketers in the first Test at the Bay Oval, a fan was back taking humorous digs but this time Australian cricketers Joe Burns and Steve Smith were on the firing zone.

A New Zealand cricket fan was spotted with a viral placard during Day 2 of the ongoing Christchurch Test between New Zealand and Pakistan as the small board read: "Cricket bats for sale. Barely used. Call: Steve Smith, Joe Burns @ Cricket Australia."

Both Burns and Smith, like other Australian batsmen, have struggled for runs massively in the ongoing four-match Test series against India. While Burns was dropped from the Test squad for the final two matches, the pressure is on Smith to turn the tables.

Burns had managed just 63 runs in four innings at an average of 51 whereas Smith, who was dethroned by Kane Williamson as number one Test batsman, has managed just 10 runs in two Tests.

Like Burns and Smith, the rest of the batting order has struggled for runs against India on their home soil. Australia have failed to cross 200 runs even once in two Tests so far and have left bamboozled by a well-drilled Indian bowling attack.

After winning the Adelaide Test, Australians were given a reality check as India bounced back strong to register an eight-wicket win, in the absence of Virat Kohli and Mohammed Shami.

Meanwhile, in the second Test between New Zealand and Pakistan, the hosts are at the top as they ended Day 2 with 286/3 on board after a fine century by skipper Williamson.