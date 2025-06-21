/Najmul Hossain Shanto scripts history, becomes first Bangladeshi captain to achieve THIS milestone

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto scripted history by scoring a brilliant century on Day 5 of the first Test against Sri Lanka in Galle on Satruday (June 21). The left-handed batter hit his second hundred of the match, after scoring a superb 148 in the first innings. This was the second time in Shanto’s career that he scored a century in both innings of a Test.

The 26-year-old also became the first Bangladesh captain to score a hundred in both innings of a Test. He had earlier scored two centuries in a Test match against Afghanistan in 2023 in Dhaka, but at that time, he was not the team’s skipper.

He also broke the record for the most runs in a single Test match by a Bangladesh captain, surpassing Mushfiqur Rahim’s previous mark of 200 runs set against the same opposition in 2013.

On the final day, after rain stopped play for about three hours, Bangladesh lost Litton Das for three runs and Jaker Ali for two. Nayeem Hasan, who was on five runs, stayed at the crease with Shanto.

Mushfiqur Rahim was unlucky as he was run out for 49, missing out on 28th Test half-century by just one run.

He tried to take a quick single to reach the mark, but a sharp throw from Tharindu Rathnayake found him short of his ground. The decision was confirmed after the umpires checked the replay.

Bangladesh declared their second innings at 285/6 after 87 overs, setting Sri Lanka a target of 296 runs to win. At the end of second session, Sri Lanka reached 34 for the loss of two wickets in eight overs, needing 262 more runs to win the match.

Most runs in a Test match by a Bangladesh captain

273 - Najmul Hossain Shanto* vs SL, Galle 2025

200 - Mushfiqur Rahim vs SL, Galle 2013

187 - Shakib Al Hasan vs NZ, Hamilton 2010

172 - Mushfiqur Rahim vs NZ, Wellington 2017