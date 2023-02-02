'Since MS Dhoni's gone...': Hardik Pandya reveals the shoes he is trying to fill

India's newly appointed T20 captain Hardik Pandya is seeking to fill big shoes. After India won the T20I series against New Zealand on Wednesday, Pandya said he was emulating the role of former captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni as the finisher of the team.

"I don't mind playing the role that somewhere down the line, Mahi used to play. At that time, I was young and hitting all around the park. But since he's gone, all of a sudden, that responsibility is onto me," said Pandya.

"I don't mind that. We are getting the results. It's okay if I have to play a little slow."

Pandya, who started off as a bowling allrounder has evolved in his overall gameplay over the years. With T20 cricket being micro analysed by fans and team strategists alike, aggressive intent has become the keyword.

However, Pandya is not confining himself to the same notions. The 29-year-old said he is willing to slow down and bat for the team, unlike his previous self.

“I’ve always enjoyed hitting sixes. But that’s life; I’ve to evolve. I’ve believed in partnerships and want to give my batting partner and team some assurance and calmness that I’m there," said Pandya, who incidentally won the Player of the Series award for his performance.

"I’ve played more games than any of these guys; I’ve learned how to accept and swallow pressure and make sure everything is calm."

India steamrolled New Zealand in the third and decider T20I at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Gujarat. Pandya, after winning the toss, decided to bat first and the decision paid rich dividends.

India, courtesy of a stellar hundred from Shubman Gill and a 30-run cameo from Pandya managed to post a mammoth 234 on the board.

Defending the target, Pandya led from the front yet again and scalped four wickets as the Kiwis could never really get going.

In the end, the visitors got skilled for the paltry total of 66 as India won by a massive margin of 168 runs.

(With inputs from agencies)