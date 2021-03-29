Shreyas Iyer to undergo shoulder surgery on April 8

Indian batsman Shreyas Iyer is all set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder on April 8 and will need another five months to recover. Iyer had hurt his left shoulder while fielding during England’s run-chase in the eighth over of the second ODI at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.

Iyer was treated on the field by the Indian medical staff under a physiotherapist before being rushed off the field after the Indian cricket couldn’t tolerate the pain anymore. Iyer didn’t take the field and was taken for scans before being ruled out of the ODI series against England.

Iyer left Team India’s bio-bubble and will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, scheduled to start from April 9.

Delhi Capitals are also set to announce a captain in Iyer’s absence of the 14th edition of IPL.

"Not just the IPL (2021), I think Shreyas will take about 4-5 months for recovery. So a realistic assessment will be the home T20 series against New Zealand and South Africa in September.

"He will undergo surgery so he will miss the IPL and England tour (August). I am also told by sources that the surgery will take place in end of the first week of April," Boria Majumdar, India Today's Consulting Editor Sports, said on Sports Today.

Shikhar Dhawan had led DC when Iyer was briefly out during IPL 2020 group stages. However, Rishabh Pant along with Steve Smith and Ravichandran Ashwin have emerged as potential candidates to take over DC's captaincy. Ajinkya Rahane also remains an option for the role.

Delhi Capita,s runners-up of IPL 2020, will open their IPL 2021 campaign against Chennai Super Kings at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.