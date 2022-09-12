Shikhar Dhawan to captain India in home ODIs vs SA with T20 WC-bound players to be rested: Report

Shikhar Dhawan to captain Team India in home ODIs vs SA - Report Photograph:( AFP )
Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the ODI bunch in the SA home series with all the T20 WC-bound players set to be rested, as per a report. With Dhawan to take charge, VVS Laxman -- current NCA head -- is likely to act as the stand-in coach with Rahul Dravid & Co. leaving for Australia.
Team India bowed out of the Asia Cup 2022 edition, eventually won by Sri Lanka, by winning only one game in the Super Four round. With a disappointing performance, Rohit Sharma & Co. are under pressure with the T20 World Cup nearing its commencement. Ahead of the showpiece event in Australia, from October-November, India are set to play as many as three bilateral series at home, including two T20Is and a 50-over series.
India will play Australia in three T20Is and then host South Africa in as many T20Is and ODIs. Playing an ODI series right before the T20 WC doesn't make any sense. Thus, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the ODI bunch in the SA home series with all the T20 WC-bound players set to be rested, as per a report in InsideSport. With Dhawan to take charge, VVS Laxman -- current NCA head -- is likely to act as the stand-in coach with Rahul Dravid & Co. flying Down Under.
"Yes, it is not ideal to have an ODI series before the T20 World Cup, but that is how it goes sometimes. Rohit, Virat, and all T20 World Cup-bound players will be rested from the ODI series. They will get a short break before departing for Australia. Shikhar will lead the side," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.
Star players such as Jasprit Bumrah, KL Rahul and Harshal Patel might feature in the ODIs versus Temba Bavuma-led Proteas due to lack of match practice. Both Bumrah and Harshal missed the Asia Cup due to injury concerns but are expected to be a part of the final squad for the T20 WC. Hence, the pace duo might be given a run in the SA ODIs as well, along with white-ball vice-captain Rahul who has returned to international cricket only in mid-August.
It is reported that Indian players are expected to leave for Australia on October 10, six days before their first warm-up game. But head coach Dravid wants his players to get as much competitive practice as possible and, thus, can himself be a part of the Proteas ODIs and then leave with his players on October 12, along with their South African counterparts. Nonetheless, the likes of Rohit, Virat Kohli, and Hardik Pandya will still be rested in any case.
"Rahul wants the players to have better competitive practice, but we believe it could be detrimental. However, it will be put to discussion during the selection meeting and we will decide in due course. If Rahul decides to stay with the squad for ODIs, the squad will leave for Australia along with South African players on October 12," the BCCI official added.
Given that India failed in the last edition of the T20 WC and slipped downwards in the Asia Cup, they will be extra cautious in how they move ahead going into the upcoming ICC event (from next month).