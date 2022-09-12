Shikhar Dhawan to captain India in home ODIs vs SA with T20 WC-bound players to be rested: Report

Team India bowed out of the Asia Cup 2022 edition, eventually won by Sri Lanka, by winning only one game in the Super Four round. With a disappointing performance, Rohit Sharma & Co. are under pressure with the T20 World Cup nearing its commencement. Ahead of the showpiece event in Australia, from October-November, India are set to play as many as three bilateral series at home, including two T20Is and a 50-over series.

India will play Australia in three T20Is and then host South Africa in as many T20Is and ODIs. Playing an ODI series right before the T20 WC doesn't make any sense. Thus, Shikhar Dhawan is expected to lead the ODI bunch in the SA home series with all the T20 WC-bound players set to be rested, as per a report in InsideSport. With Dhawan to take charge, VVS Laxman -- current NCA head -- is likely to act as the stand-in coach with Rahul Dravid & Co. flying Down Under.

"Yes, it is not ideal to have an ODI series before the T20 World Cup, but that is how it goes sometimes. Rohit, Virat, and all T20 World Cup-bound players will be rested from the ODI series. They will get a short break before departing for Australia. Shikhar will lead the side," a senior BCCI official told InsideSport.