/Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic defeated by world no 204 Valentin Vacherot in semifinals

In the ongoing Shanghai Masters 2025, Novak Djokovic fought hard on Saturday (Oct 11) but couldn’t make it to the final of the tournament. The Olympic gold medalist in men’s singles lost in the semifinal of the ATP Masters 1000 event to world no. 204 Valentin Vacherot, who won the match 6-3, 6-4. The man from Monaco will now face either Daniil Medvedev or his cousin Arthur Rinderknech in the final on Sunday (Oct 12). The 26-year-old is now the lowest-ranked player ever to reach an ATP Masters 1000 final.