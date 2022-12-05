Shafali Verma picked to lead India at the maiden Under-19 World Cup

Shafali Varma has been picked as the captain to lead a 15-member Indian contingent at the maiden Under-19 T20 World Cup in South Africa next year.

Varma, who has already played for the national senior side in all three formats will join the small list of players to have played the senior World Cup before playing the age-division World Cup.

Alongside Varma, Richa Ghosh will also be joining the U19 squad having made her senior debut against Australia in 2020. Ghosh is 19 years old but she made the list for being born after the cut-off date of birth of August 31, 2003.

The BCCI in a press release announced the squad for the World Cup as well as the South Africa series. The World Cup will commence on January 14 next year and will feature 16 teams.

“The All-India Women’s Selection Committee has picked India U19 Women’s squad for the upcoming bilateral away T20 series against South Africa U19 and the ICC U19 Women’s World Cup to follow," read the release.

🚨 NEWS 🚨: India U19 Women’s squad for ICC World Cup and SA series announced.



More Details 🔽https://t.co/onr5tDraiq — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) December 5, 2022 ×

India has been placed alongside South Africa, UAE and Scotland in group D. The top three teams from each group will qualify for the Super Six round. India will start their campaign against hosts, South Africa, in Benoni.

Ireland's George Dockrell played the Men's 2010 T20 World Cup before appearing for the U19 World Cup, two years later in Australia as the captain.

The current mainstay of West Indies test lineup Kraigg Brathwaite played Test cricket for the Caribbean side before playing in the 2012 U19 World Cup.

India Women's squad for the U-19 World Cup:

Shafali Verma (Captain), Shweta Sehrawat (Vice-Captain), Richa Ghosh (WK), G Trisha, Soumya Tiwari, Sonia Mehdiya, Hurley Gala, Hrishita Basu (WK), Sonam Yadav, Mannat Kashyap, Archana Devi, Parshavi Chopra, Titas Sadhu, Falak Naz, Shabnam MD.

(With inputs from agencies)