Serie A: Roma sack Jose Mourinho after latest defeat to AC Milan; leaves with ECL title win in 2022

Italian side AS Roma have officially parted company with head coach Jose Mourinho after their latest defeat in the Serie A against AC Milan on Sunday (Jan 14). Mourinho, who took charge of the Italian side in 2021, had been on the receiving end of poor results in the league with his side languishing ninth in the table. The Portuguese gaffer leaves with two European finals with the side having won the Europa Conference League in 2022 and finishing runners-up in the Europa League in 2023. 🚨 BREAKING: José Mourinho and AS Roma part ways with immediate effect.



"AS Roma can confirm that José Mourinho and his coaching staff will leave the club with immediate effect," read a statement on the club's official website.

“We would like to thank José on behalf of all of us at AS Roma for his passion and efforts since his arrival at the club,” said Dan and Ryan Friedkin.

“We will always have great memories of his tenure at Roma, but we believe that an immediate change is in the best interests of the club.

"We wish José and his assistants all the best in their future endeavours."

With pressure building on the 60-year-old, Sunday's 3-1 defeat to AC Milan proved to be the final straw for Mourinho. The club was considering his future with them ninth in the standings and just eight wins throughout the campaign. Mourinho had gained a reputation of being a trophy-winning manager throughout his career, however, his last four spells have seen him on the receiving end of sacking.

During his time in charge at the club, he led them to successive sixth place finishes and also led the club to two European finals. In his first full season, he led Roma to the Europa League trophy win against Feyenoord in 2022 while his side lost in a penalty shootout in the Europa League final last year. The latter defeat also meant that Roma were without Champions League football in all the three seasons during which Mourinho was in charge.