Serie A: AS Roma announce Jose Mourinho as new manager

Italian giants AS Roma on Tuesday named Jose Mourinho as their new manager for the 2021-22 season while confirming that current head coach Paulo Fonseca will leave the club at the end of the season.

AS Roma aren’t having the best of seasons in the Italian top-flight with the club lying seventh in the points table with 16 wins in 34 matches so far in the ongoing 2020-21 season. Roma have 55 points under their belt but will hope to have a much better season with the Portuguese in charge of the club.

Mourinho was sacked by Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season after the London club witnessed a slump in form after December. Before December, Tottenham were atop the Premier League standings but continued to slide with a poor run of results.

ALSO READ: UEFA Europa League final in Gdansk to host up to 9,500 spectators

“The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season,” AS Roma took to social media platform Twitter to announce the signing.

𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐈𝐂𝐈𝐀𝐋 🤝



The club are delighted to announce an agreement has been reached with Jose Mourinho for him to become our new head coach ahead of the 2021-22 season.

#ASRoma pic.twitter.com/f5YGGIVFJp — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) May 4, 2021 ×

“The club can confirm that head coach Paulo Fonseca will leave at the end of the season,” the Italian club added in a separate tweet.

Mourinho has managed some of the biggest clubs in Europe and has had success everywhere barring Tottenham Hotspur. While Mourinho won almost everything with Inter Milan and Chelsea, he won laurels for Spanish giants Real Madrid. The Portuguese manager went on to win trophies for Manchester United before switching base to Tottenham Hotspur.