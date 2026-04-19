/Serie A: All permutations explained as Inter Milan close in on Scudetto

It was a decisive Saturday (April 18) for the Serie A title race as Inter Milan took a massive step with their win against Cagliari at home. The title bid was later strengthened after Napoli lost 0-2 at home, meaning Inter now stands a chance to clinch the Serie A title sooner rather than later. So when can the Serie A leaders seal the Scudetto title with five more match days to go?

Inter on the cusp of Serie A title

As things stand, Inter sit in second place in the Serie A with 78 points from 33 matches, while second place Napoli are now on 66 points from the same number of matches. Third place AC Milan are on 63 points from 32 matches and will be in action on Sunday. Juventus now sit in pole position for the fourth spot, meaning they will clinch Champions League qualification in case Cesc Fabregas’s Como misses out.

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What do Inter Milan need?

As things stand, both Napoli and AC Milan can reach a maximum of 81 points if they win all their matches. This means that 82 points will be enough for Inter to win the Serie A title. This, therefore, means the three-time European champions need a maximum of four points from the remaining matches to seal the title.

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They are next in action against Torino on April 26, meaning a win that day will pull down the deposit to just one point to clinch the title. However, if both Napoli and AC Milan fail to win their respective matches and Inter win against Torino, then they will seal the title. In case Inter win the title next week, it will be their third title in six seasons.

On the other hand, the race for the top two will heat up with Juventus six points behind Napoli in second, while AC Milan are also in pole position.