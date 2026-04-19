/Arteta urges Arsenal to put ‘everything on the line’ against Man City in season-deciding clash

Mikel Arteta has urged Arsenal players to put everything on the line in their season-deciding Premier League game against Manchester City on Sunday (Apr 19). Table toppers, sitting six points clear of the former champions, Arteta believes his upbeat players are ‘more than capable’ of landing a knockout punch to City in the fight for their first PL title. Arsenal’s shaky form since losing the League Cup final to Pep Guardiola’s side last month has offered Manchester City some hope to chase for their ninth Premier League crown.

"Let's be ourselves and go for it, put everything we have on that pitch," said Arteta ahead of Arsenal’s marquee game against City. "Have huge belief, have huge conviction and go for it because we are more than capable of doing it."



Arsenal has won just one of its last five games in all competitions. But Arteta is trying to focus on the positives as they aim to end a 22-year wait to win the title.

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"We are exactly where we want to be, and there have been a lot of positive things, and I don't see anything that has to hold you back," added the Spaniard. "We are playing against an opponent that requires the best out of you. It doesn't get much better than that."



By contrast, Man City have hit their stride with convincing wins over Liverpool and Chelsea since lifting the first silverware of the season at Wembley. But Guardiola reiterated his belief City have no room for error if he is to land a seventh league title in 10 seasons since arriving in Manchester.



"We need that pressure," Guardiola said. “To compete well against that team, they have to know that if we don't win, it's over. They know it, we talk about that.”

The PL Title Equation

Meanwhile, should City beat Arsenal in this game and win the remaining matches, they will finish with 85 points, so would Arteta’s team, should they lose to City and win their remaining matches. However, with both teams having 85 points each, goal difference could decide the fate of this season’s Premier League winner.