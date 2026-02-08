/Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX live streaming: When and where to watch on laptop, TV

Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX Live Streaming, Date-Time, Venue:Seattle Seahawks will look to end their 14-year wait for the Super Bowl as they take on New England Patriots at theLevi's Stadium in Santa Clara in California. While Seahawks eye their second Super Bowl, the Patriots will be eyeing a seventh title having last won it in 2018.So, ahead of the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots Super Bowl 2026 Super Bowl LX, here are all the details, including live streaming and more.

Where to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX on TV?

The Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX will be telecast on the Star Sports Network in India.

Where to watch the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX live streaming online on OTT?

The Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX will be live-streamed on the JioHotstar app and website in India.

When is the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX?

The Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX will be played on Monday (Feb 9) as of India time and Sunday (Feb 8) local time.

Which stadium will host the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX?

The Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX will be played at the Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara in California.

What time will the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX start?

The Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX will start at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET (Feb 8) and 5:00 a.m. IST (Feb 9).

Who is performing in the Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX halftime show?

Bad Bunny continues to create waves with his songs and music, and on Sunday, he will be taking the stage during the thrilling match between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara.

How much do Seattle Seahawks vs New England Patriots 2026 Super Bowl LX tickets cost?

Super Bowl tickets are among the most coveted in all of sport, notoriously hard to find, and their prices are impacted by the game’s location and which teams are playing.

According to ticket marketplace SeatGeek, the cheapest get-in price for Super Bowl LX is about $4,237 while the average ticket price is $6,687.