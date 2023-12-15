SA vs Ind, 3rd T20I: Centurion Suryakumar Yadav shares update on ankle injury ahead of ODI leg

On Thursday (Dec 14), India's stand-in captain Suryakumar Yadav scored his fourth T20I century during the Men in Blue's third and final match versus hosts South Africa, at the New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Riding on his 56-ball 100, India posted 201 for 7 in 20 overs and defended it in style after birthday boy Kuldeep Yadav's 5 for 17 dismissed South Africa for a paltry 95 in 13.5 overs.

During the third over of the Proteas' run-chase, Surya left the field with an ankle injury. After that, vice-captain Ravindra Jadeja led the charge as India won an easy game and ended the series at 1-1. In the post-match presentation, Surya spilled the beans on his injury.

SKY said, "I am good. I am able to walk so it is not that serious." On his knock, he stated, “It was wonderful scoring a hundred, and especially when it comes in a winning cause."

The No. 1 T20I batter, who joined Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell to become only the third in the format with four centuries, is part of KL Rahul-led India squad for the upcoming three ODIs, which gets underway on Sunday (Dec 17).

During the T20Is, Surya surpassed Virat Kohli in the list of most sixes for India in T20Is. In addition, he became the joint-fastest Indian -- along with Kohli -- to score 2,000 runs in the format.