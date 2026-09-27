/SA vs AUS 2026: Pat Cummins set for ODI return as broken finger clouds Inglis’ Test hopes

Australian ODI captain Pat Cummins is set to return to play his first 50-over match in two years. With the Aussies set to play South Africa in the second ODI on Sunday (Sep 27) in Johannesburg, where Cummins made his international debut as a teenager 15 years ago, the ace quick could return to the pitch for the must-win match. Cummins missed out on the playing XI in the series opener, which Australia lost in Durban, but could boost Australia’s pace attack with his possible inclusion at the Wanderers.

Cummins sweated it out in training on the eve of the match with a lengthy, multi-effort session, indicating his participation in the remaining two ODIs. If not on Sunday, Cummins will be a sure starter for the final match on Wednesday (Sep 30) in Potchefstroom. Besides, pace bowler Xavier Bartlett is also in contention for a call-up to the playing XI, should Australia decide to manage Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc.

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However, the bigger concern for the visitors is keeper-batter Josh Inglis’ broken finger, which ruled him out of the final two ODIs and casts doubts over his participation in the Test series that follows.

Australia’s best batter in the middle order since the 2023 ODI World Cup, Inglis scored a hundred against Zimbabwe last week, his second, and as many as the rest of the No. 3-7 batters have scored in this format in the past three years.

Inglis’ absence leaves Australia without a member of their World Cup-winning squad in those positions in their middle order, with leg-spinner Adam Zampa also highlighting this weak link. He also emphasised how the opening pair, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head, like to take the onus on them by providing blistering starts, making things easier for an inexperienced middle order.

"When you look at our team from afar, it's still very inexperienced through the middle order in particular. There's no hiding behind the fact that Mitch and 'Heady' try and get off to a fast start. If that comes off, it obviously makes it easier for the middle order,” Zampa said, as quoted by cricket.com.au.