/‘No Unfair Treatment’: Kotak tells Jaiswal to wait for his turn in IND vs WI ODIs

Yashasvi Jaiswal has to wait for his turn in the ODI team, batting coach Sitanshu Kotak suggested on the eve of the series opener against the West Indies in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (Sep 27). With One-Day captain Shubman Gill ‘good to go’ after being hit on the elbow several times during the nets on Saturday (Sep 26), Jaiswal’s chances of making a return to 50-over cricket are down to zero. With Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli also set to be back for the first ODI, Jaiswal might have to wait longer for his chance.

A Test mainstay, Jaiswal hasn’t been able to fix his spot in India’s white-ball sides due to intense competition at the top of the order. Even though he scored a hundred in his last ODI appearance against Afghanistan in June this year, the left-hander has been asked to wait for his turn in this format.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"I think there is so much competition [for spots in the team] and so many players are performing. Jaiswal is one of the best, and whenever he gets an opportunity, he performs. So, he is part of the team. As support staff, obviously we look after his skills, his practice and his mindset. But sometimes you see, say, there are three very good wicketkeepers in a team; only one will play.

"So, it is not that somebody has been unfair to him. I just think it is part of the game. He should keep working hard and wait for his opportunity. And so far, whenever the team needed him, he has performed. But I think we do look after his skills and his practice. We follow up on where he is, how he is doing and when he is with the team. That's all we can do, and that's what we do,” he continued.

Since making his ODI debut in 2025, Jaiswal has featured in only six One-Dayers, three of which were against Afghanistan this year. Kotak notes how challenging it is to juggle between handing game time to newcomers and getting the job done, for which the captain and team management step into the picture.