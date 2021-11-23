SA A vs IND A: Pieter Malan, Tony de Zorzi shine to put hosts on top at stumps on Day 1

ANI
Bloemfontein, South Africa Published: Nov 23, 2021, 10:28 PM(IST)

Peter Malan (157*) and Tony de Zorzi (117) scored hundreds against India A on Day 1 (Image Credits: Twitter/OfficialCSA) Photograph:( Twitter )

Story highlights

South Africa went to 343/3 after it lost two wickets in 2/14 at the end of Day 1 in the first four-day game against India A on Tuesday.

South Africa A dominated the proceedings with the bat, with captain Peter Malan (157*) and Tony de Zorzi (117) scoring hundreds against India A on Day 1 of the first four-day game in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

India A toiled hard with the ball as the hosts ended Day 1 of the first four-day game at 343/3. After captain Priyank Panchal won the toss and put South Africa A into the bat, Navdeep Saini and Arzan Nagwaswalla landed early blows.

While Saini, celebrating his birthday, dismissed Sarel Erwee for a duck in the first over, Nagwaswalla got Raynard van Tonder out three overs later to reduce South Africa A to 2/14.

Malan and de Zorzi then joined forces and denied India A any immediate success despite the toil. The pair put on a solid show with the bat and added 217 runs together.

India A was then provided with a much-needed breakthrough as speedster Umran Malik disturbed the timber to dismiss de Zorzi for 117.

Jason Smith replaced de Zorzi in the middle. Meanwhile, South Africa A captain Malan continued his good work with the bat and moved past the 150-run mark and went on to add another solid partnership - 112* runs - with Smith, who scored an unbeaten 51 at stumps.

Brief Scores: South Africa A 343/3 (Peter Malan 157*, Tony de Zorzi 117; Umran Malik 1/43) vs India A. 

