Ruturaj Gaikwad to lead Team India in Hangzhou Asian Games; Rinku Singh included

Batter Ruturaj Gaikwad is all set to lead Team India in the upcoming Hangzhou Asian Games as the Men’s Selection Committee on Friday announced the Men in Blue squad for the tournament. Gaikwad has been appointed as the captain of the Indian team for the Asian Games while Yashasvi Jaiswal, who currently is in red-hot form and debuted in the first Test against West Indies, found a place in the squad.

The men’s cricket competition will take place from September 28 to October 8 in a T20 format. Asian Games will take place in China this year from September 23 to October 8, 2023. Cricket will be featured in the multi-sport event.

NEWS 🚨- Team India (Senior Men) squad for 19th Asian Games: Ruturaj Gaikwad (Captain), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam… — BCCI (@BCCI) July 14, 2023 ×

However, veteran players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Mohammed Shami, KL Rahul, and Jasprit Bumrah will miss the Asian Games.