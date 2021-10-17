Ruturaj Gaikwad to KL Rahul: Top five highest run-getters of IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got the better of Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 to lift their fourth title and extend their dominance in the cash-rich league. It was a fitting end to a thrilling season as CSK proved why they are one of the most consistent teams in the league.

A number of players played their part in Dhoni & Co.'s remarkable turnaround this season after missing out on a spot in the playoffs last year. Ruturaj Gaikwad turned out to be one of their best performers as he enjoyed a purple patch with the willow throughout the season.

Gaikwad, who is a classy opener with textbook cricketing shots and brilliant technique, had a dream season as he finished as the highest run-getter in the league with an impressive 635 runs from just 16 matches. He became the youngest batter to take the Orange Cap and the first CSK player to win the Orange Cap and the league in the same year.

Gaikwad's opening partner Faf du Plessis came close to pipping him in the race for the Orange Cap with a brilliant knock of 86 runs in the final but fell short by just three runs as he finished on the second spot with 633 runs from 16 matches in IPL 2021.

Here is a look at the top five highest run-getters in IPL 2021:

1) Ruturaj Gaikwad (635 runs)

One of the finds for Chennai Super Kings, Ruturaj Gaikwad continued from where he had left last season and delivered consistently as an opener. The youngster formed a formidable opening partnership with Faf du Plessis and scored runs one game after another. He finished the season with 635 runs from 16 matches with the help of one century and four half-centuries at a brilliant average of 45.35 and a strike rate of over 136. The 24-year-old became the youngest Orange Cap winner in IPL history.

2) Faf du Plessis (633 runs)

The second CSK opener on the list, Faf du Plessis stood up in the absence of Shane Watson and led CSK's batting unit from the front. Du Plessis slammed a match-winning knock of 86 runs in the final against KKR and came close to winning the Orage Cap but ended up falling short by just three runs at the end. Du Plessis amassed 633 runs in 16 games at an average of over 45 and a strike rate close to 140 to finish 2nd on the list of highest run-getters in IPL 2021.

3) KL Rahul (626 runs)

Punjab Kings captain KL Rahul was once again the lone warrior for his side in what was yet another disappointing season for the Punjab outfit. Rahul continued his remarkable consistency and piled on 626 runs in just 13 matches at a stunning average of 62.60. He slammed six half-centuries in 13 matches and finished the season as the third-highest run-getter. Had Punjab Kings made it to the playoffs, Rahul might have emerged as the leading run-getter in IPL 2021.

4) Shikhar Dhawan (587 runs)

One of the most consistent openers in the IPL over the years, Shikhar Dhawan once again enjoyed a brilliant campaign with the willow. The senior batter notched up 587 runs in 16 matches to help Delhi Capitals make it to the playoffs and finish on top of the table during the league stages. He averaged over 39 this season but his strike rate remained on the lower side at 124.62.

5) Glenn Maxwell (513 runs)

Many had questioned RCB splurging out a whopping Rs 142.5 million on the Australian all-rounder at the player auction ahead of IPL 2021. However, Maxwell went on to have a tremendous season for RCB and slammed 513 runs in 15 matches for the Virat Kohli-led side. Maxwell proved to be RCB's best batter as he notched up six fifties and struck at an impressive 144.10. He finished as the fifth-highest run-getter of IPL 2021.