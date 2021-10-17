No one can beat MS Dhoni's legacy in Team India and Chennai Super Kings: Virender Sehwag

Former India opener Virender Sehwag hailed MS Dhoni after he guided Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to their fourth Indian Premier League (IPL) title on Friday. Dhoni's CSK defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final of IPL 2021 to further extend their dominance in the league with an elusive fourth IPL crown. Sehwag believes it will be hard for any captain to beat Dhoni's legacy at CSK.

One of the most successful captains of all time, Dhoni led India exemplary well and guided them to numerous trophies over the years. He remains the only captain in international cricket to have won all three major ICC trophies in limited-overs cricket - T20 World Cup (2007), ODI World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).

Sehwag said Dhoni's legacy with the Indian cricket team is hard to beat and the same is the case at CSK. Dhoni has led CSK to a remarkable four IPL triumphs and a staggering nine finals. He is one of the most successful captains in the history of IPL.

While lauding him for his captaincy, Sehwag also backed Dhoni to play another season of IPL for CSK next year. The former India opener believes Dhoni still has a year of cricket left in him despite turning 40 and that he should turn up for CSK once again in IPL 2022.

"It's a phenomenal team. No one in Team India could beat Dhoni's legacy and hopefully, it would be difficult for any other captain to do the same for CSK. I feel he has one more year left in him for Chennai. He must play next season and then retire," Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag also reckoned that Mumbai Indians (MI) skipper Rohit Sharma, who has won five IPL titles compared to Dhoni's four will need some time to match Dhoni's achievements as the latter has guided CSK to nine finals so far.

"The legacy of the captain is known for the number of trophies he has won. And this captain [MS Dhoni] has won four titles and played 9 finals. So, to match him up will be an uphill task for any other skipper. Rohit Sharma is indeed close but to play 9 season finals, he needs more time," Sehwag added.

Dhoni didn't have a great season with the bat as he managed to score only 114 runs in 16 matches for CSK in IPL 2021 but was phenomenal as a captain and played an instrumental role in his side's success.

