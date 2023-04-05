RR vs PBKS live streaming: When and where to watch Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match live on mobile & TV?

RR vs PBKS live streaming: The eighth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) slated to be played between RR and PBKS will be special for many reasons. Rajasthan Royals will be playing at their home venue away from home, in Assam. Around five years ago, Rajasthan Royals took the IPL to northeast India by setting up the Royal Academy in Guwahati, in association with Assam Cricket Association.

The Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings match will be played at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. Interestingly, Assam is home to Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag, the only player from northeast India to play for IPL.

This year, RR and PBKS each won their individual opening games. In a close encounter affected by rain, the Kings defeated the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) while Sanju Samson and company destroyed the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Although Kagiso Rabada is anticipated to be available for selection by PBKS, neither team will seek to make many changes to their respective sides.

RR vs PBKS match live-streaming details

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app for free. On the other hand, the match will be broadcast live on TV by the Star Sports network.

RR vs PBKS match details

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings will be played on Wednesday, April 5. The match will start at 7:30 PM IST at Guwahati’s Barsapara Cricket Stadium.

RR vs PBKS match playing XI (Predicted)

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Ravichandran Ashwin, KM Asif, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

PBKS playing XI: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Sikandar Raza, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh

