RR vs PBKS head to head: IPL 2023 Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings live, playing XI, stats and match details

RR vs PBKS head to head: In the eighth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League, Rajasthan Royals will lock horns with Punjab Kings at Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, April 5, 2023. Guwahati will host an IPL match for the first time in 16 years as it serves as the home venue of Rajasthan Royals for two games.

Here's everything you need to know about Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings (RR vs PBKS) head-to-head record in IPL, probable playing XI in the upcoming match, overall stats and more.

RR vs PBKS IPLS 2023 match details

Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Time: 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

RR vs PBKS head to head

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings have played 24 matches. Among them, RR has won 14, and PBKS has won 10. The last clash between RR and PBKS was at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai in May 2022. Moreover, RR has won the previous four out of five games between the two teams.

In the IPL points table 2023, Rajasthan Royals is in second place with 2 points and an NRR of 3.600, and Punjab Kings is in fifth place with 2 points and an NRR of 0.438. RR defeated Sunriseres Hyderabad in their opening match by 72 runs. Furthermore, PBKS won in their opening match against Kolkata Knight Riders via the DLS method.

RR vs PBKS highest & lowest score

RR (highest score) vs PBKS 226/6 (20) - Rajasthan Royals won by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020) RR (lowest score) vs PBKS 112/7 (20) - Rajasthan Royals lost by 27 runs (Cape Town; 2009) PBKS (highest score) vs RR 223/2 (20) - Punjab Kings lost by four wickets (Sharjah; 2020) PBKS (lowest score) vs RR 124 (18.5) - Punjab Kings lost by six wickets (Jaipur; April 2013) RR (highest individual score) vs PBKS Sanju Samson 119 (63), (Wankhede; 2021) RR (best bowling figures) vs PBKS Kevon Cooper 4/26 (4), (Jaipur; 2012) PBKS (highest individual score) vs RR Shaun Marsh 115 (69),(Mohali; 2008) PBKS (best bowling figures) vs RR Arshdeep Singh 5/32 (4),(Dubai; 2021)

RR vs PBKS live streaming

Where can I watch the match between Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants?

Star Sports Network will broadcast the RR vs PBKS match live on April 5, 2023.

How to watch RR vs PBKS IPL 2023 on mobile?

Fans can watch the RR vs PBKS, the eighth match of the Indian Premier League, live for free on JioCinema.

RR vs PBKS probable playing XI

Rajasthan Royals

Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Devdutt Padikkal, R Parag, KR Sen, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, SV Samson(C), Jos Buttler, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal

Punjab Kings