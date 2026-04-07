/WATCH – Teen sensation Sooryavanshi smashes Bumrah for 2 sixes in first-ever IPL face off

Even the best of batters like to see off Jasprit Bumrah’s over, regardless of the format, and here is a 15-year-old teen sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who didn’t flinch for a second before smashing the best bowler of his time for a huge six in their first-ever IPL face-off. During Rajasthan Royals’ rain-hit home game against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Guwahati on Tuesday (Apr 7), Vaibhav faced Bumrah for the first time, and unlike how anyone must have perceived his approach, the left-hander squashed all that to whack Bumrah for a six, later making it two in his first over.

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While Bumrah’s first ball went for a massive straight six, Sooryavanshi hammered him for another one off a pull shot on the fourth delivery, stunning the bowler, the MI team and the fans in attendance. Alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made light work of Deepak Chahar with an 18-run first over, Sooryavanshi added 80 runs for the first wicket inside five overs. He hit 39 off just 14 balls, including five sixes and a four.

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His knock, however, came on the back of a blistering start to his second IPL season, where he began the tournament with a record 15-ball fifty against CSK at the very venue in the side’s season opener. Vaibhav then scored 31 off just 18 balls against the Gujarat Titans in his second game.

RR vs MI

Mumbai won the toss and sent the Royals to bat first, with the two openers making merry to begin with. Following Sooryavanshi’s dismissal, keeper-batter Dhurv Jurel departed soon after. Captain Riyan Parag and Jaiswal, who completed his fifty soon after, helped the hosts reach a fighting total of 150 for three in 11 overs.



Jaiswal remained unbeaten on 77 from 32 balls, including 10 fours and six sixes.

