RR retain skipper Sanju Samson for whopping price; Jos Buttler, Jofra Archer likely to follow suit: Report

Rajasthan Royals (RR) have reportedly retained their skipper Sanju Samson ahead of the mega auction, scheduled to take place early next year, for the IPL 2022 edition.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, the Royals have retained the services of captain Samson for a whopping price of INR 14 crore (1.8 crore usd). It is to be noted that although Samson would've technically been retained for INR 16 crore as the one-time winners' first retention choice, however, the management agreed on a deal worth the mentioned amount with the keeper-batsman. For the unversed, Samson was last signed by the Royals in 2018 when they had paid INR 8 crores for his services. Thus, the cricketer's rise in stature is surely evident as his price has gone significantly. He was on a roll with the bat in IPL 14, amassing 484 runs in 14 matches (6th most).

RR still have three slots to fill for their list of retained players. While Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Yaishavi Jaiswal are being considered, it is surprising to note that England all-rounder Ben Stokes is not even being discussed. The star player had missed entire IPL 2021 due to personal reasons. In addition, it's only from a financial standpoint that the franchise bosses are sweating hard to find ways to retain him over other overseas options.

On the other hand, Archer is a safe bet in the shortest format but his injury-issues might not help his case. He had also missed entire IPL 2021, T20 World Cup (due to elbow issues) and won't even be part of the Ashes 2021.

Speaking of the other franchises, the Delhi Capitals (DC) have reportedly decided on their retained players. It includes their IPL 2021's captain Rishabh Pant, Axar Patel, Prithvi Shaw and speedster Anrich Nortje. This means some big names such as R Ashwin, Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Kagiso Rabada are set to enter the auction pool.

The IPL 2022 auction is likely to be held in early January, 2022. All the existing eight teams have to share their list of retained players by November 30. On the other hand, two new teams -- i.e. Lucknow and Ahmedabad -- will get the license to sign three players each among the non-retained players before the auction.