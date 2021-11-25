IPL 2022 auction: Delhi Capitals to release Shreyas Iyer as list of players to be retained released - Report

Ahead of the mega auction, reports have revealed which players will be retained by the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise ahead of the Indian Premier League 2022 season. The upcoming edition of the IPL will see an expansion of the cash-rich league, with the addition of two new franchises based in Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

As per a report by ESPNcricinfo, DC will let go of one of their star players — Shreyas Iyer, who apparently wants to be the captain but the Delhi-based team has backed wicket-keeper-batter Rishabh Pant for the post. Iyer can still be bought by the two new franchises.

Apart from Pant, Delhi Capitals have decided to retain Prithvi Shaw, Axar Patel and pacer Anrich Nortje will also be retained as an overseas player.

The Indian cricket board drafted rules and guidelines for the auction ahead of the next edition of the IPL. As per the rules, each team is allowed to retain a maximum of four players. The two new teams - can buy up to three players from the non-retained lot by December 25.

ALSO READ | Ind vs NZ: VVS Laxman unimpressed with Ajinkya Rahane's shot selection after Day 1 of Kanpur Test

The existing teams have to submit their lists of retained players by November 30 and cricket pundits are speculating which players will be retained.

Another report revealed that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will retain MS Dhoni for the next three IPL seasons. Apart from him, the franchise has retained all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and opener Ruturaj Gaikwad, who played key role in CSK 2021 IPL title win.

ALSO READ | Gill, Iyer or Siraj? Irfan Pathan names 'vital' cog for Team India while playing overseas Tests

The team is also in talks with England all-rounder Moeen Ali to come on board. The report also added that if Ali doesn't agree to stay, CSK will move on to England pacer Sam Curran as the fourth option to retain.

The reports also mentioned that in the list of retained players by the Mumbai Indians, Hardik Pandya and Suryakumar Yadav have no place. MI is likely to retain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and Ishan Kishan, all-rounder Kieron Pollard.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) likely to retain Sunil Narine and Andre Russell and Varun Chakravarty.