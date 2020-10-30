Royal Challengers Bangalore foraying into E-gaming

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore have launched E-gaming on their Mobile Application as part of a long term business strategy for the platform. India is expected to have 500 million gamers by 2022, and mobile is the most preferred way to play games. The ever-improving gaming technology and the rise of esports have led to the population indulge in e-gaming as a part of leisure activities.

With robust technology that’s already in place, RCB plans to work closely with gaming companies and aggregators to integrate casual games within the RCB App and offer a plethora of features to fans throughout the year and not just during the IPL.

RCB’s brand ethos is congruent of Sports and Lifestyle, and through this Mobile Application, the team has brought yet another astounding way to engage with the fans. RCB has built a digital community where fans can consume content, interact with each other and with the RCB players, not just during the IPL, but through the year.

Along with exclusive content, gaming will be one of the key focus areas to engage with fans going forward. The partnership with Gamezop, India’s largest multi-gaming platform, is to offer over 250 casual games in various categories like sports, arcade, puzzle and strategy among others which caters to the cricket fans wanting for more on to the app through this upgrade. Furthermore, making this platform an avenue of business asset for the team.

Rajesh Menon, Head - Royal Challengers Bangalore, said, “Royal Challengers Bangalore works incessantly to design assets that built the ethos of the brand in congruence with Sports and Lifestyle, mounting into a business strategy to take the brand forward. It is the fans who form the true force behind the franchise and every season we have ensured that the experiences we offer are designed for bringing fans closer to the RCB team and help them celebrate the passion for cricket and playing bold. To keep the fans engaged and entertained on and off-field is something which we work on ardently and it will always be our top priority. We are glad to partner with Gamezop for this initiative and will work closely in this endeavour of bringing to fans an engaging gaming experience throughout the year.

"The Indian Premier League evokes the love for the sport across generations, and RCB is amongst the most livewire sports teams anywhere in the world. We are excited to work closely with the RCB team as they make gaming an integral offering for their fandom," added Ayush Pandey, Business Development Manager, Gamezop.