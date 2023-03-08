Roxanne Perez collapses mysteriously after victory over Meiko Satomura, taken off on stretcher - Watch
NXT Women's champion Roxanne Perez successfully managed to defend her title with a win over Meiko Satomura. However, she mysteriously collapsed and had to be stretchered away from the WWE NXT arena shortly after her win over the 43-year-old Japanese professional wrestler.
The video of Perez being taken off on a stretcher has gone viral. The clip was shared by WWE's official Twitter handle. It captioned the post, "After successfully defending the #WWENXT Women’s Championship against @satomurameiko, @roxanne_wwe suddenly collapsed and had to leave the arena in an ambulance."
Here's the video:
EXCLUSIVE: After successfully defending the #WWENXT Women’s Championship against @satomurameiko, @roxanne_wwe suddenly collapsed and had to leave the arena in an ambulance.#NXTRoadblock pic.twitter.com/a1ATPD2Kfl— WWE (@WWE) March 8, 2023
Talking about the match, it was an intense battle between the two women. Satomura dominated proceedings majorly before Perez displayed her grit, determination, and character to bounce back bravely after coping with several blows to emerge on top. It took Perez only one moment of brilliance to roll up Satomura for the win. She was handed the title by Satomura but soon fell on the mat; sending shockwaves all across.
The referee called for immediate help from the medical team whereas several officials rushed their way into the ring. In addition, the EMTs, referees, Booker T, and even Shawn Michaels came out to check on Perez before the 21-year-old was taken off the WWE arena on a stretcher.