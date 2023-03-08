WPL 2023: Jofra Archer tries TROLLING MI-W star Hayley Matthews, gets ROASTED by her - WATCH

Mumbai Indians (MI) women have made a terrific start of the 2023 Women's Premier League (WPL) by winning their first two matches. In their first match against Gujarat Giants (GG-W) by 143 runs and against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB-W) by 9 wickets.

In both those matches, MI-W's West Indian all-rounder Hayley Matthews played an important role. After scoring 47 runs against GG, Matthews gave a Player-of-the-Match performance against RCB as she took three wickets and scored 77 runs off 38 balls.

Congratulating Matthews on her performance, England bowler Jorfra Archer, who plays for Mumbai Indians men's side in the Indian Premier League (IPL), posted a video on the social media. Archer, however, got cheeky in the end and teased Hayley about her favorite team in the English Premier League (EPL), Arsenal, to which Hayley posted a epic reply.

Mumbai Indians' Instagram handle posted the video by Archer and tagged Matthews. It was captioned, " @hkmatthews50, Jofra has a special message for you! Arsenal fans, you may want to skip hearing the last line."

"Hey, Hayley I wanna congratulate you on your performances so far. You’re looking really good. All the very best for the rest of the season. And Arsenal are still crap," said Archer in the video. Matthews then wrote befitting reply to Archer in the comment section.

"Good thing MI & Arsenal are so similar, both top of the table," she wrote.

Have a look at the conversation here:

Notably, Archer is a Manchester United fan, which recently got a 7-0 drubbing from Liverpool, that has dented their chances to bridge the gap between them and table-toppers Arsenal, which are five point clear of second-placed Manchester City.

MI-W are also currently on top of the WPL points table with two wins in two matches and a healthy net run rate (NRR) of +5.185.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE