VIRAL: DC's Jemimah shows dance moves after being coloured by teammate Radha on Holi - WATCH

Delhi Capitals women joined the party as India celebrates Holi, the festival of colours, with Radha Yadav and Jemimah Rodrigues indulging in a joyful banter in the Capitals' dressing room. The video of their 'grooving' holi celebration has been shared by the DC's official twitter handle.

In the video, Radha Yadav can be seen chasing Jemimah to put colours on her as Rodrigues backs away before giving in. The DC vice-captain, after being colored in green, breaks into crazy dance moves before trying to 'kick' Radha in a playful manner.

Have a look at the video:

The celebration happened after DC slayed UP Warriorz in the fifth match of the Women's Premier League (WPL) by 42 runs on Tuesday at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

Batting first after losing the toss, Delhi started brilliantly, thanks to their skipper Meg Lanning, who played another masterful innings of 70 runs. And, with some fireworks by Jess Jonassen in the end overs, who scored 42 unbeaten runs of just 20 balls, hitting three fours and three sixes, the Capitals finished at 211/4 in their 20 overs. Their second consecutive 200+ total in the league.

UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy gave an early push to her team in the chase as she scored quickfire 24 runs of just 17 balls, hitting five fours. A double-wicket over by Jess Jonassen then put the breaks on the proceedings with Kapp's wicket-maiden next up completely halting UP's charge.

Tahlia McGrath then tried lifting the chase as she held one end but couldn't find proper support from the other and UP fell short by 42 runs, managing 169/5 in their 20 overs. Tahlia McGrath, however, played a masterful innings of 90 not out off just 50 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes.

Jess Jonassen was awarded Player-of-the-Match for her all-round show of 42* off 20 and 3/43 in her four overs.

