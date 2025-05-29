Roland Garros: World number one Sinner and Djokovic set up French Open challenges

Jannik Sinner takes on the retiring Richard Gasquet at the French Open on Thursday, while Novak Djokovic looks to sharpen his game in the second round in his pursuit of a 25th Grand Slam title.

Women's second seed and former Roland Garros finalist Coco Gauff also targets a place in the last 16 along with 18-year-old contender Mirra Andreeva.

World number one Sinner faces his second French opponent in a row at Roland Garros and is expecting a memorable encounter against the 38-year-old Gasquet, playing at the tournament for the 22nd and final time.

"I know you're going to support him (Gasquet), it's OK, I know that," Sinner told the crowd after his first-round win over hope Arthur Rinderknech. "I'm just happy to share a court with him."

The 23-year-old Italian showed some signs of rustiness against Rinderknech in just his seventh match back since returning from a three-month doping suspension.

Sinner made his comeback at the Italian Open earlier in May, reaching the final before losing in straight sets to reigning Roland Garros champion Carlos Alcaraz.

Djokovic, fresh off his 100th ATP title last weekend, got his tilt at a fourth French Open title off to a solid start on Tuesday.

The Serbian sixth seed will need to be on his guard against crafty Frenchman Corentin Moutet.

"I don't know how many more Grand Slams I've got left in my body," Djokovic said after the opening round. "I spent quite a bit of time in making sure that every step of the way in preparation and prevention is respected in order for me to still be able to play on this level."

Third-ranked Alexander Zverev meets Jesper de Jong for a place in round three, with Alex de Minaur, Jakub Mensik, Arthur Fils and Joao Fonseca all returning to the court as well on Thursday.

Gael Monfils looks to pull off an upset over British fifth seed Jack Draper in the night session after fighting back from two sets down under the lights on Court Philippe Chatrier in his opener.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits to adhere to WION's style guide. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.