'Rohit trusts him a lot': Dinesh Karthik names Indian bowler who will be in squad for T20 World Cup 2022

Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal made his comeback in the T20I side for the recently-concluded three-match series against New Zealand at home. One of India's most successful operators in T20Is, Chahal was surprisingly left out of the squad for the T20 World Cup 2021 as the likes of Rahul Chahar and Varun Chakaravarthy made the cut over him.

However, the willy leg spinner is back in the squad and was seen in action during the third and final T20I against the Black Caps on Sunday (November 21). However, Chahal was not the star of the show for India on his return as Axar Patel grabbed the limelight with his bowling heroics.

Axar picked up a three-wicket haul to help India bundle out New Zealand on a paltry 111 runs in reply to India's total of 184 runs and power the hosts to a massive 73-run win. Chahal also bowled well and conceded only 26 runs in his 4 overs while picking up a solitary wicket.

After his return in the T20I squad, veteran wicket-keeper batter Dinesh Karthik has backed Chahal to deliver consistently for India under Rohit's captaincy. Karthik also backed the spinner to make it to India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad and said Rohit trusts the leg spinner, who has 64 wickets in 50 T20Is for India.

"He's very good at bowling abroad as well so that is a very important attribute to keep in mind when India travels to play the World Cup in Australia. I have no doubt, to be honest, that he'll be there on that flight to Australia. He'll want to make amends and also I know Rohit trusts him a lot," Karthik told Cricbuzz.

Karthik also recalled an instance from the Nidahas Trophy in 2018 when Chahal had come up to captain Rohit and asked if he wanted him to attack or defend against Upul Tharanga, who was going hard at the bowlers. Rohit asked him to get his wicket and Chahal dismissed the Lankan batter with a tossed up delivery.

"I remember one instance in the Nidhas Trophy when Upul Tharanga was going hard at the spinners and Chahal came and asked him, 'Do you think I should bowl defensively or should I try and attack?" He (Rohit) said, "Definitely I want his wicket, if you get hit for five sixes I don't care, try and get his wicket." That's exactly what he did. He tossed the ball on the stumps, he (Tharanga) went for a wild slog and got bowled," Karthik recalled.