Rohit to undergo cardiovascular test to determine his availability for T20I series opener vs ENG: Report

Rohit Sharma tested Covid positive ahead of the ongoing India-England fifth and final Test at Edgbaston, Birmingham. Hence, Jasprit Bumrah is leading the side as the visitors have an overall lead of 257 runs at stumps on Day 3 of the rescheduled series-deciding Test.

Despite him testing positive for the infection once again on June 30, a day prior to the final Test versus England, the BCCI selection committee remained confident of his recovery from the deadly virus and named him the skipper for the forthcoming three T20Is and ODIs, each, versus the Three Lions, while revealing the squads on July 01. However, Rohit will have to prove his fitness and is set to undergo a cardiovascular test.

As per a report in Insidesport.in, the 35-year-old Rohit will be undergoing a cardiovascular test on Monday (July 4) to determine his availability for the T20I series opener, set to be held on July 7 in The Rose Bowl, Southampton. If he is fit, he will travel to Southampton and take charge of a second-stringed side for the first T20I as regulars such as Virat Kohli, Bumrah, Ravindra Jadeja and Rishabh Pant will join the team from the second and penultimate tie, getting some rest after the Test match.

The second and third T20I will be held in Edgbaston, Birmingham and Trent Bridge, Nottingham, respectively, before the action shifts to the three ODIs, to be held in London and Manchester from July 12-17.

India's squad for 1st T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Ruturaj Gaekwad, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Hardik Pandya, Venkatesh Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Umran Malik

India's squad for 2nd and 3rd T20I: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Umran Malik

India's squad for 3 ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, J Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Shami, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.