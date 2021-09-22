Rohit Sharma's IPL 2021 absence due to workload management as Hitman 'keeping India above Mumbai Indians': Report

Rohit Sharma surprised many when he didn't walk out for the toss during Mumbai Indians' (MI) face-off versus MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi on September 19 (Sunday), which kicked off IPL 2021's UAE leg. While the head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that Rohit needed few more days and will join the team for their upcoming encounter versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), more details have followed regarding Rohit's absence from IPL 2021.

As per a report in Times of India, Hitman is very cautiously planning his road ahead and managing his workload with several big-ticket tournaments lined-up for Team India in the near future. For the unversed, next month's T20 World Cup will be held in the UAE whereas the following edition will take place in late 2022. Moreover, the ODI World Cup is also scheduled to take place in the second half of 2023.

Rohit, at 34, isn't willing to take any chances of missing out from any of the marquee events, hence, he is keeping 'India above MI'. "We (the franchise) keep India first. He's keeping India first. The World Cup is scheduled after the IPL. Every single aspect of his workload will be managed from a precautionary POV keeping his Team India objectives in mind," TOI quoted a source as saying.

The report further stated that Rohit is willing to take more rest in the future, with him firm favourite to succeed Virat Kohli as India's T20I captain after the former steps down post the upcoming T20 World Cup.

For the unversed, Rohit has been super busy ever since cricket resumed post the Covid-19 break in early 2020. Since then, he led MI to the IPL 2020 championship, played the final two Tests versus Australia Down Under, was part of India's home series versus England, which was followed by IPL 14's first leg and India's gruelling tour of the United Kingdom. The all-format opener is an integral part of India across formats and, hence, Hitman is trying to manage his workload very cautiously.