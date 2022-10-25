Rohit Sharma's form is the only concern for Team India in T20 World Cup, says Sunil Gavaskar

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes skipper Rohit Sharma's form is the only concern for the Indian team in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. India registered a thrilling four-wicket win against arch-rivals Pakistan in their opening game of the tournament on Sunday to get off to a flying start.

The Men in Blue rode on a stellar knock from Virat Kohli and all-round heroics from Hardik Pandya to clinch the last-ball thriller against Pakistan. However, their batting woes were left exposed once again as the top-order failed to deliver in yet another high-pressure game.

Both Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul got dismissed on 4 runs each highlighting India's concerns at the top. Gavaskar believes Rohit being out of touch now remains India's only concern going forward in the tournament as the Hitman has not managed to score runs at the consistency he is known for.

"The only concern really has been that Rohit Sharma of late has not quite scored with the same capability we know him to. I think if he gets going it really makes people’s life really easy for people to follow," Gavaskar was quoted as saying by India Today.

Rohit and Rahul once again fail to give India the start they needed in the tricky 160-run chase as a result of which the team found itself under massive pressure with 31/4 at one stage before Kohli and Pandya's rescue act. Gavaskar urged Rohit and Rahul to aim at giving a good platform at the top which can make life easy for the middle-order batters.

"A good platform is what everyone looks at. You give a good platform, a good start and it makes that much easier for somebody coming down at four or five to start hitting the ball from the first ball," said Gavaskar.

"They don’t have to give themselves time to settle in, they don't have to give themselves time to steady the ship, like India had to do against Pakistan when they were four wickets down for 31. So, even if you get a slightly slower start, maybe get to about 40 after losing 1 wicket, that is a much better platform than 31/4," he added.

India will lock horns with Netherlands in their second Super 12 encounter on Thursday (October 27).