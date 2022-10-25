I won't be surprised if Hardik Pandya becomes India's next captain, says Pakistan legend Waqar Younis

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis has said he won't be surprised if star all-rounder Hardik Pandya takes over as the new captain of the Indian cricket team after Rohit Sharma. Younis' comments came after Hardik's brilliant all-round performance against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday.

While Virat Kohli stole the thunder against the arch-rivals with his unbeaten 82 off 53 balls, Hardik too played a crucial role in India's victory with a match-winning effort. He picked up a three-wicket haul to help India restrict Pakistan to 159 before scoring 40 off 37 balls to help India attain a crucial victory.

India were reeling at 31/4 when Hardik joined Kohli in the middle, The duo went on to stitch a brilliant stand of 113 runs and revived India's chances in the game with their partnership. Speaking after India's thrilling last-ball win, Hardik kept advising him throughout their partnership and he deserved the credit for the victory.

Pakistan legend Wasim Akram heaped praise on Hardik during a debate on A Sports which also involved his former bowling partner Younis. Pointing out his leadership skills in IPL where he led Gujarat Titans to a title triumph earlier this year, Akram said Hardik is mentally strong and knows how to deal with pressure.

“Hardik Pandya has captained for the first time in the IPL and led his team to the title,” said Akram.

"He knows how to handle the pressure. He has the finisher's role in the team and you can be a finisher only when you are mentally strong and have self-belief. He knows how to read the game and take it deep," he added.

Younis agreed with Akram and said he wouldn't be surprised if Hardik is made the captain of the Indian team after Rohit. “I won’t be surprised if he is the next Indian captain," said Younis.

Kohli had revealed after his enthralling knock that it was Hardik who kept speaking to him and asked him to take the game deep. The senior batter said Hardik always believed he could chase it down if the game went down the wire. With 16 runs to get off the final over, India had a poor start but luck favoured the brave as they managed to get over the line.

Akram praised Hardik for his leadership qualities and said he has now become a force in the Indian team after winning the IPL as captain but is still learning.

"He first became IPL captain and end up winning it. Now he is a force in the team, he gives advice to the captain and he is learning," said Akram.