Rohit Sharma takes first step in youth development, launches cricket academy in United States

India skipper Rohit Sharma has taken his first step in the youth development of cricket in the United States as he launched his first academy in the country. The Indian skipper not part of the ongoing T20I series against the West Indies has been in the US, attending and promoting several cricket-related initiatives. The latest step sees him launch a state-of-the-art type academy in the country before it hosts its first version of the Cricket World Cup in 2024.

Rohit launches cricket academy in US

The academy will open the gates for the young generation of fans who aspire to be the future stars of cricket. The academy has been named CricKingdom and set its first base in California as it takes its first step in the development of cricket in the United. As part of the visit, Rohit spoke to the gathered kids and was also honoured by the state.

Mayor Carmen Montano, City of Milpitas California, and State Assembly Member of California Alex Lee on behalf of the assembly also recognised Rohit Sharma for “his dedicated commitment towards growing cricket globally and inspiring young cricketers through the academy.”

Busy time for US cricket

The US will be a busy country in the coming days for cricket as it continues to have an action-packaged itinerary. The US will be the co-host for T20 World Cup in 2024 with an extended version seeing 20 teams competing for the competition. Recently the US successfully held the first edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) where MI New York were the maiden champions. The MLC season was a grand success considering the fans' response in the US.

For Rohit, the next couple of months could be the turning point in his cricketing legacy as he tries to join Kapil Dev and MS Dhoni to lift the ODI World Cup. He will lead Team India for the prestigious tournament in October as the hosts try to win their third ODI World Cup. He could also become a unique player to have won the ODI World Cup, T20 World Cup, and the Champions Trophy with the national side.

