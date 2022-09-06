Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli with most 50+ T20I scores during India's Asia Cup face-off vs SL

Rohit Sharma-led India are facing Sri Lanka in a must-win clash at the Asia Cup 2022 edition on Tuesday (September 06), at the iconic Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai. Being asked to bat first, India ended the first innings scoring 173/8 in 20 overs in the Super Four clash, with captain Rohit scoring a blistering 41-ball 72. His innings was laced with 5 fours and 4 sixes, at a whopping strike rate of 175.64, before he fell trying to take India's total beyond the 200-run mark.

Despite Rohit missing out on a century, the righj-hander's blitz took India to a competitive score, 173 for 8, and Hitman also joined Virat Kohli at the top of an elite list. He now has most 50-plus scores in the format along with his predecessor.

Here are the players with most 50+ T20I scores:

Rohit Sharma - 32 (4 100s, 27 fifties) in 136 matches

Virat Kohli - 32 (0 100s, 32 fifties) in 103 matches

Babar Azam - 27 (1 100, 26 fifties) in 77 matches

David Warner - 23 (1 100, 22 fifties) in 91 matches

Martin Guptill - 22 (2 100s, 20 fifties) in 121 matches

The entertaining knock versus the Islanders was Rohit's 28th T20I half-century. If the star batter's four hundreds are counted, Rohit has as many as 32 50+ scores in the shortest format, coming at par with Virat's tally. Interestingly, Virat had achieved his 32nd fifty-plus score in India's Super Four clash versus Pakistan at the same venue on Sunday evening (September 04).

Talking about India's performance, the likes of KL Rahul (6), Virat (0), Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya and Deepak Hooda struggled to get going in India-SL face-off and only Rohit's 72, Suryakumar Yadav's 34 and R Ashwin's 7-ball 15 propelled India to a total beyond the 170-run mark in a must-win game for the defending champions. SL, on the other hand, have got off to a dream start and are inching closer to a memorable win over Team India.