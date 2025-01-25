India’s T20 World Cup-winning captain Rohit Sharma along with Jasprit Bumrah and two other Indians have been named in the ICC Men’s T20I team of the year after a stellar 2024. The team announced on Saturday (Jan 25) saw the inclusion of Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Arshdeep Singh alongside Rohit, who was named the side's captain. Interestingly, despite reaching the final no South African player was included in the ICC Men’s T20I Team of the Year.

Advertisment

Rohit Sharma in ICC team of the year

Having helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup in the United States and the West Indies, the ICC named Rohit in the team of the year, where he showed his class with the bat. The then-Indian skipper scored 378 runs in 11 matches in 2024, including a best of 121, before calling time on his illustrious career. After MS Dhoni, he became the second captain to lead India to glory in the coveted tournament.

Jasprit Bumrah was also named in the Team of the Year after playing a key role in India’s triumph. He remains India’s ace card in big tournaments having helped the nation win T20 World Cup. Arshdeep was another bowler named in the ICC team of the year while Hardik Pandya’s contribution to the side did not go unnoticed as he too made the cut.

Advertisment

ALSO READ | Ahead of Champions Trophy 2025, Pak to host New Zealand, South Africa for ODI tri-series



Elsewhere, the likes of Travis Head, Phil Salt and Babar Azam were also included by the ICC in T20I Team of the Year. In Women’s T20I Team of the Year, India were represented by Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh and Deepti Sharma.

ICC T20I Team of the Year

Advertisment

Men’s

Rohit Sharma (c), Travis Head, Phil Salt, Babar Azam, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sikandar Raza, Hardik Pandya, Rashid Khan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh.

Women’s

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Smriti Mandhana, Chamari Athapaththu, Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Melie Kerr, Richa Ghosh (wk), Marizanne Kapp, Orla Prendergast, Deepti Sharma, Sadia Iqbal