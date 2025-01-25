Ahead of the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday (Jan 25) has announced the schedule for the tri-nation ODI series, featuring New Zealand, South Africa and hosts Pakistan.

The PCB in a statement said, “The series will be played on a single-league basis from February 8 to 14, with Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium hosting the opening two matches and Karachi’s National Banwionk Stadium staging the final league match and the final.”

Pakistan and New Zealand will kick off the series at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 8. New Zealand will then lock horns with South Africa on February 10. The action will shift to Karachi, where Pakistan will take on South Africa on February 12 in a day/night match at the National Bank Stadium. The final will be played on February 14. Also Read: ‘If they can play leagues, they can also…,’ Aaqib Javed explains Shaheen Afridi’s omission



Both Pakistan and New Zealand are scheduled to train at the Gaddafi Stadium on February 6 under lights while South Africa’s first outing at the historic venue will be on the morning of February 9.

“At the Gaddafi Stadium, the spectator capacity has been increased, with new chairs installed throughout the venue. Additionally, 480 state-of-the-art LED lights have been installed to enhance broadcast LUX levels, ensuring a superior viewing experience for fans worldwide. To further elevate the spectator experience, two giant digital replay screens – measuring 80 feet x 30 feet and 22 feet x 35 feet – have been installed. A brand-new hospitality enclosure for players and officials is near completion, ensuring that the iconic stadium is fully operational to deliver an unparalleled experience for all stakeholders,” the PCB said.