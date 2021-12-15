Rohit Sharma is a very able captain: Virat Kohli opens up on Team India's limited-overs skipper

Virat Kohli, on Wednesday (December 15), addressed the media in a press conference ahead of Team India's departure for South Africa, where the national side is set to play three Tests and equal number of ODIs. After the various developments that have taken place in Indian cricket, Kohli's presser was keenly followed where the 33-year-old opened up on various aspects.

Kohli was removed as the ODI captain as the BCCI named Rohit Sharma as the new limited-overs skipper. The former will, however, continue to be in-charge of the Test line-up. Kohli, thus, opened up on playing under Rohit and lavished praise on Hitman as a leader.

He told the media, "My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction. Rohit is a very able captain and tactically very sound. Along with Rahul bhai, who is a great man manager, they will get my 100 percent support in ODIs and T20Is in whatever vision they set for the team in limited-overs cricket." Here's the video:

ALSO READ | There's no issue: Virat Kohli answers the big question, confirms no rift with Rohit Sharma

ALSO READ | I was always available: Virat Kohli shuns rumours of missing Proteas ODIs before India's departure for SA

Kohli also reacted to the rumours of him asking for a leave to skip the ODIs in South Africa and said in this regard, "I am available for selection for ODI series against South Africa. No communication with the BCCI about being rested. This question should be asked to the people who are writing about this, not me. These are lies. I have not asked BCCI to rest me."

On his much-talked about equation with Rohit, Kohli once again confirmed that there is no truth to the alleged rift between the two cricketers. He said, "About me and Rohit, we have no problem with each other. I have been clarifying this for two to three years and honestly, getting tired of it. I can guarantee you that no action of mine or communication will ever be bad for Indian cricket. This is my commitment to Indian cricket."

India will play three Tests and ODIs each in the African nation, with the tour opener taking place on December 26. The first Test will kick off at Centurion followed by the last two matches whereas the three ODIs will commence on January 19 in Paarl.