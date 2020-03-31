Rohit Sharma donates Rs 80 lakh to combat COVID-19 pandemic

While entire India continues to be in a 21-day lockdown period in a bid to fight back against the dreaded COVID-19, the sporting fraternity has come forward and donated their bit for the noble cause. Indian opener Rohit Sharma was the latest to join the growing list of sportspersons to donate their part to combat the novel coronavirus.

Rohit on Tuesday took to social media platform Twitter to confirm that he has donated Rs 80 lakh. The stylish Indian opener donated Rs 45 lakh to PM CARES Fund, Rs 25 Lakh to CM Relief Fun (Maharashtra), Rs 5 lakh to Feeding India and Rs 5 lakh to Welfare of Stray Dogs.

“We need our country back on feet & the onus is on us. I’ve done my bit to donate 45lakhs to #PMCaresFunds, 25lakhs to #CMReliefFund Maharashtra, 5lakhs to @FeedingIndia and 5lakhs to #WelfareOfStrayDogs.Let’s get behind our leaders and support them @narendramodi @CMOMaharashtra,” Rohit tweeted on Tuesday.

Rohit has been pretty vocal about the health advisory by the Indian government as he has, several times, urged his fans and followers to remain indoors and adhere to the directives by the government. Even during the Instagram Live sessions with Kevin Pietersen and Yuzvendra Chahal, Rohit had stated that everyone wants to contribute something to their country and it is the right time to do that by simply staying indoors.

Rohit is the not the first cricketer to step forward and donate his bit with the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Pathan brothers, among many others, already contributed their part.

While the sporting calendar remains shattered due to COVID-19 pandemic, sportspersons have been restricted to train at their residence with a countrywide lockdown in place as per the orders by the Indian government.

